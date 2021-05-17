DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Tops $23.66 on Major Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 39% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $23.66 or 0.00055633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $309,747.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,490,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,999 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

