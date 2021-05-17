Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.66. 63,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,253. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

