Dvision Network Price Down 11% This Week (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $92.35 million and $5.69 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,224,315 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

