DX (Group) (LON:DX) Price Target Raised to GBX 40 at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON DX opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £205.38 million and a PE ratio of 59.67. DX has a 52-week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.21.

In other news, insider Paul Goodson bought 176,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

