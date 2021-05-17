Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DYNDF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Dye & Durham in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

DYNDF opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

