Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dye & Durham has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.20.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

