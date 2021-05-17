East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Lowered by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $272,016 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

EWBC stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.