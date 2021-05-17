EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $154.71 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

