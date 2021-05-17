Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.16 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $222.32. 13,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.62. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

