Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 10%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.70. 5,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 186,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $181,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,044,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
