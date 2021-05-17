Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 10%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.70. 5,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 186,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $181,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,044,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

