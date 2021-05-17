Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

