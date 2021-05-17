EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 8,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,137,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

EH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.81.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

