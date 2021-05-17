eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

