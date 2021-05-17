El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $651.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.