Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.29.

ELAN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 60,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

