Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $280.12 million and $1.93 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,864,275,339 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

