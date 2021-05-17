Element Wealth LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises about 0.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 34,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 116,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

