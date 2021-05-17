Element Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 85,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.36. 49,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average of $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

