Element Wealth LLC Sells 265 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $343.04. The company had a trading volume of 191,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,353. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $242.07 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.