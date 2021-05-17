Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Major Shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 Acquires 5,925,925 Shares

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

