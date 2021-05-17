Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

