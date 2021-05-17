Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,620 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,537,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 462,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,990,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE:RBA opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

