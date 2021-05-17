Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after buying an additional 2,125,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BYSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $381.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

