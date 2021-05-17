Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after buying an additional 602,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of -589.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

