Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,335.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDXX stock opened at $530.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.50 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

