Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

