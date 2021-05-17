Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

