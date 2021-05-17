Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.84 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.43. The firm has a market cap of C$694.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.60 million. Research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.71.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

