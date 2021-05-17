Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.18 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00005533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $99.05 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00079029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00323480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00033111 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,985,164 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

