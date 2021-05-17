Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $47.73. 2,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,964. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.