Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

ERII opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,095,785 shares of company stock worth $21,282,452. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

