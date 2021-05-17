Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.52.

ENPH opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.50. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

