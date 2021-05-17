Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

