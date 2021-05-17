Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,848 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $75,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $821.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $867.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $875.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $634.02 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

