Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 51,035 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Johnson Controls International worth $60,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,159,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

JCI stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

