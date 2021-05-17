Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $65,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 84,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 510,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

