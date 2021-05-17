Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $72,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.