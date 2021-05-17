Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,202 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $83,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $833.38 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $511.19 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $808.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

