Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,196 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $67,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66.

