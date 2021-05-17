Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) vs. HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $900.13 million 4.10 -$16.78 million $1.21 56.02 HealthEquity $531.99 million 11.61 $39.66 million $1.38 53.93

HealthEquity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Envestnet and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 2 7 1 2.90 HealthEquity 0 3 6 1 2.80

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.31%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $82.78, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Envestnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91% HealthEquity 0.44% 7.65% 3.49%

Summary

HealthEquity beats Envestnet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

