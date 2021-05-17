Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $12.11. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 66.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $41,466,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

