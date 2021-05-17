EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.540-7.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.43 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.880-1.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.56. The company had a trading volume of 418,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.60 and its 200-day moving average is $371.06. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.