Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,470 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $155,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after buying an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $7,403,870. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $722.02 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $701.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

