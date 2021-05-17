Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.02) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

RLMD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

