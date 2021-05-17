Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.