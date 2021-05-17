Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.68. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,265. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.