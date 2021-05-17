Ether Kingdoms Token Hits Market Capitalization of $68,756.88 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $68,756.88 and approximately $55,751.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01295545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00116207 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

