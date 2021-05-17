Ethereum Classic Price Tops $88.63 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $10.31 billion and approximately $8.41 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $88.63 or 0.00203936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.00 or 0.07662280 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

