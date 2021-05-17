Ethereum Push Notification Service Reaches Market Cap of $11.19 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $3.31 or 0.00007326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.00471129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00229896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004787 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.01150401 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,384,150 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

