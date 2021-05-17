Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETCMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

